Saturday, February 8, 2020 - A video of long serving Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, dancing with a sexy lady is going viral on social media.
In the video, the 75-year old despot was getting down with a slay queen wearing a short tight dress at an event.
Museveni proves that age is just a number as he pulls crazy dance moves including jumping like a Maasai moran.
Museveni has been trying hard to prove that he’s still fit to continue ruling Uganda and this is part of his antics to hoodwink Ugandans.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Loading...
Post a Comment