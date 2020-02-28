Friday, February 28, 2020 - This video of Siaya Senator James Orengo and his son, Michael, dancing to Sauti Sol’s mega hit Suzanna is going viral on social media.





In the video, father and son are seen showing their moves in the living room while someone was recording and cheering them on.





Despite his age, the veteran politician did not let his son outshine him.





This is a wonderful father son moment and from their video, you can tell they have a very strong bond.





While sharing the video Michael wrote:





“#fbf father/son dance group with @orengo_james. Any challengers?”





Watch the video below.