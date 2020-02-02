Sunday, February 2, 2020 - This video of President Uhuru dancing with his daughter, Ngina Kenyatta, during the UB40 concert at the Carnivore grounds has excited Kenyans.





In the video that has left Kenyans marveling the father-daughter bond, Uhuru is captured holding his daughter as they swayed along to UB40’s classic’s ‘Falling in Love with you’.





Besides dancing, the two could be seen singing along as the UK-based reggae group made up of Ali Campbell and Astro performed live.









Other public figures who attended the concert include ODM leader Raila Odinga, Sports and Culture CS Amina Mohammed, among other local celebrities.





Watch the video below.



