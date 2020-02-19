Wednesday, February 19, 2020 - A video of Murang’a Woman Rep, Sabina Chege, getting down during a public function has left tongues wagging.





The former actress and video vixen turned politician, was dancing to the ‘Nakula Kwa Macho’ hit song by Tanzanian duo, Diamond and AY.





The vocal legislator did not hold back as she entertained the crowd while shaking her assets with wild abandon.





Before joining politics, Sabina was a household name as an actress in the popular television drama series, Tausi.









She was also featured as a video vixen by late Kikuyu Benga singer, John De’ Mathew, in one of his most popular songs dubbed ‘Njata Yakwa’





Watch the video below.



