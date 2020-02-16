Sunday, February 16, 2020 - They say an apple doesn’t fall far from the tree and that is the case with Singer Akothee and her daughter, Rue Baby.





This is after the budding model borrowed a leaf from her controversial mother’s book and dance provocatively with Nigeria’s Afro Beat sensation Kizz Daniel, who performed yesterday at Uhuru Gardens at the Valentine Jamboree Concert.





From the video, the petite lass was grinding on Kizz Daniel with wild abandon before the singer carried her on his shoulders.











Interestingly, Rue Baby took to Instagram to state that dancing with the singer was a dream come true for her.





“Dream come trueee 😍😭😭😭😭 Yesterday was a night to remember and it will forever be ... I cant help myself 😂😂 .. 😍😍😍 my all time favourite @iamkizzdaniel amazing performance” read her post.





Watch the video below.



