Thursday February 27, 2020 - Details have emerged about President Uhuru Kenyatta's phone calls that are suspected to have ambushed Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and one of his staffers into surrendering key duties of Nairobi County to the National Government.





According to reports, Sonko reportedly received a call from State House Comptroller, Kinuthia Mbugua, with a clear message that Uhuru wanted to see him in 15 minutes.





Reports indicated that Sonko, at the time, was planning to host a section of the County's MCAs in connection with his looming impeachment.





Sonko was surprised by the call which reportedly came in at around 10 a.m on Tuesday, February 25th.





“He wasn’t really prepared for the meeting.”









“In fact, he had to quickly dress up on his way to State House,” stated a source.





At the same time, Sonko's Urban Planning Chief Officer, Justus Kathenge, who was preparing to report to the County Assembly, received a similar call which ordered him to go to a petrol station in Nairobi where he was reportedly picked up and driven to State House.





Sources revealed that Uhuru was allegedly furious with the Governor's decision to demote former Urban Planning Chief Officer, Leboo ole Morintat.





When Kathenge arrived at State House, he reportedly made his way to a room where he found Uhuru, Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa, Sonko, Morintat and other senior officials.





Before them, was a document that was later signed by Sonko and Eugene surrendering a section of Nairobi County's duties to the National Government.





The document allegedly listed Morintat and Kathenge as witnesses.





"Nobody was in the picture.”





“We never saw it coming and even the boss (Sonko) never talked about it to any of us,” said another source.



