



Wednesday February 5, 2020 – Retired President the late Daniel Arap Moi knew his time had come and put his house in order, including making peace with his creator.





According to sources, Moi instructed his youngest son Gideon, asking him to ensure that Yego, who retired in mid-January 2020, would offer him the last sacrament and say a special prayer for him.





Sources revealed that Moi even chosen a song he wished would be sang at his funeral.

Moi chose a song dubbed Forever with the Lord, in the Golden Bells, when launching his music book in 2010.





"He loved music and in 2010, he told me that I would sing that song when he goes to rest," Fred Ngala , the then chair of Presidential Music Commission and the current Director of Music at Kabarak University was quoted.





On Tuesday, February 4, his son, Raymond, revealed that the burial of the departed statesman was scheduled to take place at Kabarak, Baringo County on Wednesday, February 12.





“The family appreciates the speed at which our beloved military and the government apparatus moved in to secure Mzee’s (Moi’s) situation.





"This gesture has given the assurance that all is well in the days ahead until His Excellency is interred at his Kabarak home when the time comes,” Raymond affirmed.





The Kenyan DAILY POST