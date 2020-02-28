Friday, 28 February 2020 - This stupid guy nearly lost one hand after he went too close to a lion’s enclosure and tried to play with the wild cat.





From the video, the stupid man got what he deserved after the lion grabbed his hand refused to let go.





What is even more interesting is the fact that other tourists started recording and taking photos as the poor guy tried to free himself from the lion’s grasp.





This is stupidity personified.





They should have cut his hand off and fed it to the lion, for causing it distress.





Watch the video below.