Saturday, February 22, 2020- Murder suspect, Sarah Wairimu,used senior people in the Judiciary to try to evade Justice even after killing her husband Tob Cohen in their Kitisuru home.





According to Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Wairimu, who is out on Sh million cash bail killed Tob Cohen and dumped his body in a septic tank inside their palatial home.





When he was killing Tob Cohen, Wairimu was having an erotic relationship with Court of Appeal Judge, Sankale Ole Kantai who advised her on how to kill and go away with murder.





In fact, before Tob Cohen ‘s body was discovered, Cohen and Sankale had even gone to Kisumu’s Acacia Premier Hotel to celebrate the demise of the old man who was of Dutch origin.





In the hotel , Judge Sankale banged Wairimu for 24 hours nonstop .





On Friday, DCI detectives pounced on Justice Sankale and he will be now be charged with being an accessory to murder.





Justice Agnes Murgor is also being probed over the role she played in helping Wairimu escape justice.





Justice Murgor is married to lawyer Philip Murgor who is Wairimu’s lead lawyer.



