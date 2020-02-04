Tuesday February 4, 2020 - Former President Mwai Kibaki has conveyed his condolences following the passing on of his predecessor, Daniel Arap Moi, who succumbed to illness at the Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday.





In his message of condolence, Kibaki recounted memories of the times he worked with Moi in Government, praising the late Head of State for his “legendary mastery at thwarting crises.”





Kibaki, who is the father of Kenya’s economic renaissance, said Moi’s ability to assert State authority saved Kenya from undergoing “disruptions and long periods of civil unrest,” that have been witnessed in other African countries.





“I have known Mzee Moi for decades and have worked with him for many years.”





“I therefore have personal and nostalgic memories of Mzee Moi accruing from shared national platforms and responsibilities.”





“Over time, I have had a chance to appreciate the best of Mzee Moi’s statesmanship and skillfulness in the conduct of statecraft both during the blissful and tumultuous moments that Kenya has traversed,” reads Kibaki’s statement.





“With time, his mastery at thwarting crises became legendary as was his ability to assert State authority.”





“That is largely how Kenya stabilized as a number of countries in the region and continent suffered disruptions and long periods of civil unrest.”





Kibaki also honored Moi for the smooth handover of power in 2002 when he (Kibaki) ascended to power.



