Friday February 28, 2020 - Supreme Court Judge Smokin Wanjala will be discharged on Saturday after Swine Flu treatment.





Wanjala tested positive for H1N1 virus commonly known as Swine Flu and was admitted at Apollo Hospital in India.





The virus also affected six other judges from India’s top court while attending an international conference.





Doctors in the facility revealed that Wanjala had to be kept under treatment and observation in a single room in the general ward.





"He is now feeling much better and will be released tomorrow," stated one of the doctors in India.





Amid the current Coronavirus scare around the world, fresh cases of influenza virus H1N1 have emerged across India.





Data from the National Centre for Disease Control indicates that over the last 1.5 months about 884 people have been diagnosed with the H1N1 flu and 14 deaths confirmed as of February 16.





The symptoms of H1N1 include fever and chills quite similar to those of Coronavirus.



