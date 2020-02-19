Wednesday February 19, 2020 -Sleuths from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are currently hunting for a popular female MP from Mt Kenya who is believed to be among criminals, who defrauded foreign investors Sh 39 billion in fake arms deal.





On Tuesday, sleuths visited KICC, the venue in which directors of an American firm met the MP, on Monday morning. However the foreigners failed to identify the office in which they made the foreigners.





The two foreigners have been identified as Mr Stanley Kozlowoski, the CEO of Eco Advanced Technologies LLC and Mr Mustafa Mamdough, a director at the American firm.





The two according to detectives met the female MP in October last year together with Former Sports Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa.





The MP lied to the investors that the fake arms deal was valid and demanded a kickback of Sh 7 million in cash to authorize the tender.





Already, Echesa has been charged in court in connection with the scandal that has even touched the Office of Deputy President.



