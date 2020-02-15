Saturday February 15, 2020 -Sports Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohamed, has revealed how President Uhuru Kenyatta saved the life of Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, when he was involved in a grisly accident on Wednesday.





Tuju, who was heading to the burial of retired President Daniel Arap Moi’s burial in Kabarak was involved in a road accident in Magina area along Nairobi –Naivasha road.





According to Amina, who arrived to the scene minutes after the accident, it is President Uhuru Kenyatta who ordered the CS to be airlifted to Nairobi for specialised treatment.





Amina said the chopper that was meant to take off from Wilson Airport to Kabarak was delayed by around 10 minutes after Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai received a call from the president.





Mutyambai is said to have asked the pilot to wait for a few minutes as he spoke to the president on the phone.





Afterwards, he ordered Police Airwing boss Rogers Mbithi to make sure Tuju was taken to Nairobi from Kijabe hospital.





Tuju has been recuperating at the Karen Hospital since the evening of Wednesday and doctors say he is in a stable condition.



