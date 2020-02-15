Saturday, February 15, 2020 - Kenyan parents with kids undertaking the new Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) should be careful with the kind of books they are buying after a Grade 2 book was found to encourage pupils to commit suicide.





The book, Smart Score Encyclopedia Grade 2 Volume 1 by Longhorn publishers, gives learners an option of committing suicide.





One of the questions asks,



Alice says she looks bad. What should you tell her?



(A) God loves her or



(B)To kill herself

In another question it asks,



Lucy and Margret are sisters. Lucy is loved more by her parents. What should Margret do?



A) Kill herself or



B) Do what her parents want.





The book caused outrage among parents forcing the publisher to apologize and recall it.





A statement from Longhorn Publishers signed by Group Chief Executive Officer, Maxwell Wahome, read:





“We acknowledge the query and take full responsibility and that in this instance we failed.





“For this, we are extremely sorry,”





“We have recalled the books from the market and corrective steps are already in place to ensure that the situation does not happen again,”





Not long ago, Text Book Centre Limited was on the spot for selling a controversial book titled ‘Blood Ties’







