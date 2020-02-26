Wednesday February 26, 2020 - Renowned human rights and social crusader, Njonjo Mue, has announced the day he will start a revolution to oust President Uhuru Kenyatta who has ruled with an iron fist and allowed his political cronies to steal making the country among the poorest nations in the planet.





Making the announcement on Wednesday, Mue who is a lawyer by profession highlighted failures of the current regime and asked Kenyans to pray, for God to remove Uhuru from power.





He termed President Kenyatta as a threat to current and future generations.





"Uhuru and the Government that he leads have become an existential threat to our country and our children," read part of the statement.





In the announcement, he claimed that the President has the financial muscle and power and seemed to be above the law.





"He is above the law and our courts but there is one 'Court' where all our voices are heard and our individual evidence cannot be destroyed by any means," he wrote.





He urged Kenyans to turn up at Uhuru Park on Thursday February 27th to send the despots home together their relathieves.





See the notice