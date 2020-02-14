Friday, February 14, 2020 - Doctors at Karen Hospital in Nairobi have revealed the health state of Jubilee Party Secretary, Raphael Tuju, who was involved in a grisly accident on Wednesday along Nairobi-Naivasha Road.





Tuju, who is also a Cabinet Secretary without a portfolio was involved in an accident while headed to retired President, Daniel Moi's burial in Kabarak, Nakuru County.

Immediately after the accident, Tuju, who was complaining of chest pains was rushed to Kijabe Hospital before he was airlifted to Karen Hospital in Nairobi where he is receiving specialised treatment.





According to doctors, Tuju is in a stable condition and he is responding well to treatment.



"He woke up well and he is continuing with treatment."



"Other details are private and confidential,” said a doctor who requested anonymity.





Tuju was being driven in a Toyota Prado when it collided head-on with a 14-seater matatu at Magina.



Among those injured were his bodyguard, driver, the matatu driver and 14 passengers in the public service vehicle.





