Wednesday February 5, 2020 - Flamboyant Kenyan lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has accused a Canadian citizen of being behind #GoToHellMoi to discredit late former President Daniel Arap Moi’s leadership.





According to Kipkorir, who is nicknamed the slay queen lawyer, deported lawyer, Miguna Miguna, is the man behind the hashtag to poison Kenyans against Moi’s family.





He termed Miguna Miguna as a failed lawyer who is also a mad man trying to erase memories of Moi.

“SAD seeing a Failed Canadian lawyer pushing hashtag to discredit President Daniel Arap Moi."



"Regurgitating brothel gossip that Moi stole Trillions or killed many is INSANITY."



"HE united the Country, ruled with face of Kenya & pacified the region."



"We won’t allow madmen to erase Moi,” Kipkorir stated.





Moi, 95, died on Tuesday morning after being ill for some time.



His leadership was characterized by grinding poverty, unemployment, institutionalized tribalism, nepotism and theft of public resources.



