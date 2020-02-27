Thursday, February 27, 2020 - Embattled Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko, surrendered Nairobi County to the National Government on Tuesday after admitting that he is unable to run the affairs of the capital city.





President Uhuru Kenyatta witnessed the handing over of Nairobi County to the National Government and impeccable sources said that the Executive forced the Governor to surrender Nairobi.





According to sources close to the Presidency, Uhuru was allegedly irked by the decision by Sonko to demote Acting County Secretary, Leboo Morintat.





Morintat was demoted last week and his position taken by Urban Planning Chief Officer, Justus Kathenge.





Uhuru and Morintat are said to be close friends and his demotion made the President go mad.





The President called State House comptroller, Kinuthia Mbugua, and instructed him to summon Sonko to State House immediately.





On arriving at State House, Sonko met Morintat and Kathenge who had been invited separately.





The Governor was asked to sign the deal with Devolution CS, Eugene Wamalwa.

Morintat and Kathenge were listed as his witnesses.





In short, Uhuru forced Sonko to surrender Nairobi County to the National Government.



