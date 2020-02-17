Monday February 17, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto is currently swimming in murky waters after he was indirectly linked to the Sh 39 billion fake arms scandal.





Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have already arrested former Sport Cabinet Secretary, Richard Echesa, who is said to be the mastermind of the scandal.





The DP made a major blunder on Sunday when he distanced himself from the scandal even after detectives said Echesa used the DP's boardroom while trying to con foreign investors Sh 39 billion.

Ruto appeared to be shifting blame to other Government offices, arguing that Echesa had also access to the Department of Defense (DoD).





Political analysts said Ruto made a big blunder on Twitter after admitting that his office was at the centre of the scandal.





“ ODP does NOT procure for any ministry/department."



"Question:other than 23min in Annex,for months,which government offices involved in the 'tender' did the scammers visit?"



"Did they access DOD?"



"Who facilitated?"



"Who did they meet?"



"Get the truth."



"Forget the sponsored NONSENSE in media,” Ruto said.



