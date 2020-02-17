Monday, February 17, 2020 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are currently camping in Western Kenya hunting down a popular Jubilee Party politician who is linked to devil worshiping and gory satanic rituals.





Last week, former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, linked the death of 14 pupils at Kakamega Primary School to devil worshiping.





Addressing the press on Monday, the head of the DCI in Western Region, Shem Nyamboki, told journalists that the directorate was looking for Khalwale to shed more light on his devil-worshiping claims.

Nyamboki said all angles were being investigated and hence the need to question Khalwale who sensationally claimed that some churches that use the school for prayers may have sacrificed the children in occult practices.





"We want to look at some patterns and see if they can help us...Once the investigation is complete, a file will be compiled and forwarded to the DPP for directions."



"The DPP could recommend prosecution if it feels the evidence can sustain the case or an inquiry before a magistrate to establish what happened before charging those found culpable," Nyamboki stated.



