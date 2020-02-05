Wednesday, February 5, 2020-

Nairobi City lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has sensationally claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, have already agreed on a line-up of 2022 presidential election.





Since March 9th, 2018, Uhuru and Raila Odinga have been together and they have even former Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to come up with a formula of expanding the Executive by creating a position of a Prime Minister and two his deputies.





According to Kipkorir BBI wants President Uhuru Kenyatta to remains as President, NASA leader, Raila Odinga as Deputy President, Interior CS, Fred Matiangi as Prime Minster and Karanja Kibicho and COTU boss Francis Atwoli as Deputy Prime Ministers.





"Kenya BBI Constitution, 2020 & Our next President, Deputy President, Prime Minister & Two Prime Ministers will be decided by Pres. Uhuru Kenyatta PM Raila Odinga Dr. Fred Matiang’ i Eng. Karanja Kibicho Dr. Francis Atwoli All other noise is Harmattan Winds in the desert!”,” Kipkorir wrote on his Twitter page.





Kipkorir is among senior Kalenjin leaders who are opposed to Deputy President William Ruto’s presidency.



