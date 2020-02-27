1. Dr.Ben Carson said,"I struggled academically throughout elementary school yet became the best neurosurgeon in the world in 1987".





LESSON: Struggling is a sign that you are on a verge of success. Don't quit yet.





2. Oprah Winfrey said,"I was raped at the age of 9 yet I am one of the most influential women in the World"





LESSON: Don't let your past decide your future.





3. Bill Gates said,"I didn't even complete my university education but became the world's richest man"





LESSON: School does not make you rich. School is only supposed to polish what will make you rich, NOT make you rich.





4. Joyce Meyer said & I quote,"I was sexually, mentally, emotionally and verbally abused by my father as far back as I can remember,until I left home at the age of eighteen,yet I am one of the most influential preachers in the world"





LESSON: Let your past push you, not define or limit you.





5. Christiano Ronaldo said, "I told my Father that we would be very rich but he couldn't believe me, I made it a reality".



LESSON: Your words rule your life. If you mean what you have said, each word will come to pass.You get what you say.





6. Hear Lionel Messi!, "I used to serve tea at a shop to support my football training and still became one of the world's best footballers".



LESSON: Believe in your dream. Don't let your pain tell you how your future will look like.



7. Steve Jobs penned, "I used to sleep on the floor in my friends' rooms, returning coke bottles for food, money, and getting weekly free meals at a local temple, I later on founded Apple Company"



LESSON: That you are small today doesn't mean you will be small tomorrow. Keep trusting God.



8. Former British PM, Tony Blair said & I quote, "My teachers used to call me a failure, but I became a Prime Minister"



LESSON: Don't let someone else's opinions of you become your reality.



9. Bishop David Oyedepo said, "I started Living Faith Church from a lawn tennis court with three members only & preached prosperity. Many of my friends criticised me, but today we have the largest church auditorium in the world & two world-class universities"



LESSON: Believe in yourself even if no one does & never think of quitting.



10. Nelson Mandela said, "I was in prison for twenty seven years & still became president."



LESSON: You can be anything you want to be no matter where you have been or what you have been through.



11. Mike Adenuga. "I drove a taxi to finance my university education but today I'm a billionaire".



LESSON: Don't let your past decide the kind of future you need to have.



12. Harland Sanders, Founder of KFC said, "I was on the verge of suicide when an idea of opening a restaurant hit me after I retired as a cook in the Navy."



LESSON: Nothing is ever too late."Too late" is a language of failures.Your future can begin at any age. Don't ever let AGE limit you.



13. Aliko Dangote said, "I worked for my uncle since I was a small boy, people looked down on me. I later on took a loan from my uncle to open a tiny shop. I worked hard to make ends meet. Now I am the richest Man in Africa.



LESSON: Failures or limitations of the past have no control over the greatness to he that believes all things are possible.



14. Barack Hussein Obama said, "I am a son of a black immigrant from Kenya, I graduated from Harvard and later became the Senator of Chicago. I was also the President of the most powerful nation on Earth, U.S.A.



LESSON: Never design your life like a garden where anyone can walk in and out. Design it like the sky where everyone aspires to reach!



15. Arnold Swarzzenegger said, "I traveled to America in search of financial independence when I was 15 yrs old. I became the world's strongest man - 7 times and Mr Universe.