Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - An alarm has been raised over the rampant cases of robbery and rape involving female students from the University of Nairobi.
The rapists target female students leaving entertainment joints in the CBD during the wee hours of the morning.
The rapists target female students leaving entertainment joints in the CBD during the wee hours of the morning.
The University’s management has identified dangerous spots where rapists camp and unleash terror on the University ladies.
The common “black spots” have been found to be around University Way.
The rapists have found safe haven around KEMU building, St Pauls Chapel and along University Way roundabout.
They also hide along Nyerere Road, the road adjacent to Central Park, waiting for potential prey.
The lady who was raped recently by 3 men in turns was accosted around KEMU building.
She was coming from a night party in the CBD.
Students have been advised to avoid the above mentioned areas at night.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
The common “black spots” have been found to be around University Way.
The rapists have found safe haven around KEMU building, St Pauls Chapel and along University Way roundabout.
They also hide along Nyerere Road, the road adjacent to Central Park, waiting for potential prey.
The lady who was raped recently by 3 men in turns was accosted around KEMU building.
She was coming from a night party in the CBD.
Students have been advised to avoid the above mentioned areas at night.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Post a Comment