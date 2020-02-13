Thursday, February 13, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta led the nation on Wednesday in giving former President Daniel Arap Moi the final send-off at a burial ceremony in Kabarak, Nakuru County.





Thousands of Kenyans, several local leaders and foreign dignitaries attended the highly publicized State ceremony where the military was in charge.





At around 4.20 pm, Moi, as a former President of Kenya, was honored with a 19-gun salute by the Kenyan military.





Moi’s burial drew the curtains of an era dominated by a man whose shoes subsequent successors have found almost impossible to fill.





Moi, who was 95 when he met his maker, was not perfect as many Kenyans were made to believe.





During his heydays as a president, Moi used to sleep with school headmistress and beauty and media girls





Here are 5 slay queens, now grandmas, who Kenyans have been pointing fingers at and saying Moi had carnal knowledge with during his 24-year tyrannical rule.





1. Nairobi Women Representative- Esther Passaris





2. Retired KTN anchor, Catherine Kasavuli.





3. Zipporah Kittony





4. Rebecca Nabutola





5. Dr. Sally Kosgei



