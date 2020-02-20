Thursday, February 20, 2020 - A heavily armed fighter suspected to be a member of the Al Shabaab militia, presented himself at Elwak Police Station in Mandera County on Thursday.





According to Mandera South County Commissioner, Onesmus Kathya, the man identified as Salat Hajir Jimale, 23, surrendered to Mandera South security agencies.





Salat was dressed in full jungle combat and had an AK 47 S/No. 56-1 19134185 with 4 magazines staffed with 30 rounds each of 7.62 mm special (120rds).





The man is being interrogated by officers from the Director of Criminal Investigations.





This comes just a day after militants attacked a Nairobi-bound Moyale Raha bus at Banisa in Mandera County.





However, Kenyans have faulted the security apparatus for sharing his photo because this will not only put the terror group on red alert but also put the man’s family in harm’s way.





See his photo below and reactions.