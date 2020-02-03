Monday, February 3, 2020 - A man lost his life while being ferried to hospital in Narok County.



Villagers ferried the sick man using blankets because the roads in the area are impassable but unfortunately, he lost his life before he reached the hospital.

Even a motorbike couldn’t access the village due to the poor state of roads in most areas in the County.



Blogger Mutai posted the photos on twitter saying,



“S till on the roads of Narok County, this is Narok South Constituency, my home."



"This man was sick and due to bad roads was ferried using blankets to the hospital (which are in Bomet and not in Narok)."



"Even a nduthi could not pass here."





"He died on the road. ”

















The Kenyan DAILY POST