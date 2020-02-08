Sunday February 9, 2020 - The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, has spoken about the planned arrest of former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri





On Saturday, there were rumours that President Uhuru Kenyatta, through the DPP, has ordered the arrest and incarceration of Mwangi Kiunjuri over the Sh 50 billion maize scandal.





But Haji through his Twitter handle asked the public to ignore these reports because they were pure speculations and untrue.

“Please note that this information circulating on social media is untrue and should be ignored,” read the tweet.





On February 5th, 2020, the former Agriculture CS was summoned by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly to explain how the money was spent, which the Government is said to be unable to account for.





According to the Auditor General’s reports, over the last two fiscal years, the Ministry was unable to provide documentation for the same, to prove that actually the maize was imported.



Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua has also been summoned.



