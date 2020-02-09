Technician Internship

Mwezi Limited sells PAY-G Solar and Non-Solar products across its branches spread across Kenya.

The technical department is charged with the responsibility of ensuring that warranty products are assessed, troubleshoot and processed according to the company quality standards within the stipulated time frame.

It is in this vein that we seek to recruit a qualified hand in the position of an Intern Technician to help in the discharge of the following duties:

Duties and Responsibilities

Perform assessment and troubleshooting of returned warranty products.

Undertake repairs and maintenance of returned solar products under warranty, under the guidance of the technical officer.

Document and report effectively the completed assigned tasks.

Protect the quality standards of the company by preventing issues and solving them swiftly.

Support in installations whenever required.

Keep accurate records of inbound and outbound warranty inventory items.

Effectively sell service packages to existing Mwezi clients and Non-Mwezi clients.

Perform any other duty as may be assigned by the line manager.

Embrace teamwork and cordial relationship with Mwezi Team.





Qualifications for this Position

Must be a holder of a diploma in electrical, electronic engineering or any other related field.

Experience in solar PV electronics troubleshooting and repair desirable.

MUST be computer literate.

Good communication and reporting skills.

Solar PV T1/T2 certification is an added advantage.

Ability to work under pressure.

Neat and organized in the conduct of duties..





How to Apply

All applicants are thereby requested to submit their cover letters and Curriculum Vitae in MS Word (compatibility mode) or PDF formats. Any certificate should NOT be attached at this point.All applications to be addressed to the Human Resource Department, Mwezi Limited Kenya through the email address;

hr@mwezisolar.co.ke and cc to wayoga@mwezisolar.co.ke by 10th February 2020.





Agribusiness Value Chain Internship

The Intern will be expected to support research and assessment of the market potential of selected Mwezi Limited agribusiness projects.

These projects are focused on diversifying income streams for the organization while at the same time improving the wealth, health and general agricultural productivity of Kenyan farmers in our areas of operations in line with the mission and objectives of Mwezi.

The expected duties will include the following:

Key Responsibilities

Support in the development of market survey tools for the selected projects

Participate in identifying potential customers, suppliers, and competitors and market for the future success of the projects

Give support in conducting an initial market demand analysis on identified assignments

Contribute in coming up with relevant market research models relevant to the said projects

Play an important role in acquiring relevant market information, latest trends and technologies in line with the project objectives

Identify potential individual farmers, farmer groups to work with in line with the project goals

Support in tracing and forming farmer focus groups for the piloting stages where necessary.

Support in identifying potential sites of projects implementation with targeted agricultural interests and capacity

Contribute to the identification of potential partners and key stakeholders that will be significant in ensuring the success of the projects.

Take part in the collection, interpretation, analysis and reporting of market data

Any other duties as assigned





Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in any of the following disciplines (Agribusiness Management, Agribusiness Development, Agricultural Economics or any Agriculture related field)

Experienced in market research and community development projects

Skills in business portfolio analysis

MUST be computer literate

Demonstrated experience using phone applications for data collection is desired.

Good communication and mobilization skills.

Demonstrated ability to work under tight work schedules within set targets.





How to Apply

All applicants are thereby requested to submit their cover letters and Curriculum Vitae in MS Word (compatibility mode) or PDF formats. Any certificate should NOT be attached at this point.

All applications to be addressed to the Human Resource Department, Mwezi Limited Kenya through the email address;

hr@mwezisolar.co .ke and cc to wayoga@mwezisolar.co.ke 10th February 2020.