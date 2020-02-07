Friday February 7, 2020 - Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, found himself in deep trouble during the memorial service of 14 pupils who died in a stampede at Kakamega Primary School.





This is after he was booed and heckled by mourners after he mentioned the name of the late former President Daniel Arap Moi while delivering his speech at Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega.





"We made sure we had organised the burial arrangements for these children because as you all know, we have lost the second President of Kenya," he said as mourners shouted him down.

"We will also be going to Kabarnet to oversee a good send-off," he continued.





In addition, Oparanya promised that the County will oversee the burial arrangements of the families that had been affected.





"The death of 14 pupils in one of the top schools is a big blow to our County.”





“Let me take this time again to send our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved and Kakamega County.”





“Out of its excellent performance, this school has brought together pupils from other counties too," he stated.



