Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - Embattled Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has been thrown out of the VIP dias at former President Daniel Arap Moi's funeral in Kabarak.





The controversial politician was barred by security from taking a seat among his peers and ordered to leave without any explanation.





The late former President will be buried today at his Kabarak home, next to his late wife, Lena, after a colorful State memorial service on Tuesday at Nyayo Stadium.





Watch the video below courtesy of Citizen TV.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko ejected from the main dias at Kabarak by security officers as Mzee Moi’s funeral ceremony gets underway pic.twitter.com/42fYVRC4a6 — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) February 12, 2020