Position: The Director Communication and Public Relations

Location: Nairobi

Job description

The Director Communication and Public Relations will be responsible to the Secretary/CEO,Huduma Kenya and will have overall responsibility to coordinate and manage the Public Relations and Communications activities under the Huduma Kenya Programme.

Responsibilities

Developing and implementing Huduma Kenya communications strategy;

Coordinating public and media relations; branding Huduma centres;

Overseeing corporate communications; coordinating development of information, education and communication materials;

Developing of communication strategies for the Secretariat;

Overseeing general protocol at the Secretariat;

Monitor and arrange for media coverage of all Secretariat events;

Ensure appropriate branding and visibility within and without the Secretariat;

Source for appropriate television and radio programs to disseminate information on activities of the Secretariat;

Document the secretariat events through video, photography and press cuttings;

Preparation and placement of radio and tv infomercials;

Preparing official speeches in Huduma Kenya Secretariat;

Providing information website content and design;

Preparing of the Huduma Kenya’s newsletter and corporate materials;

Ensuring that appropriate feedback mechanisms are in put in place in the Secretariat; and

Any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:-

Twelve (12) years relevant working experience, three (3) of which must have served as Programme Officer, Public Relations, Programme Officer, Brand Development or in a comparable and relevant position in public or private sector;

Bachelors’ degree in any of the following disciplines:- Arts (Design), Mass Communication, Journalism, Mass-media, Public Relations, Marketing, Business Administration, Industrial Psychology, Entrepreneurship or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Masters’ degree in any of the following disciplines: – Business Administration-(Public relations, mass communication, Marketing, journalism) or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Registration with a professional marketing body such as Chartered Institute of Marketing;

Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme Course lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution; and

Certificate in Computer Application Skills from a recognized institution.





Position: Program Officer, Supply Chain Management

Location: Nairobi

Job description

The Program Officer, Supply Chain Management will be responsible to the Director, Programme Management and will have overall responsibility to ensure Huduma Kenya Secretariat achieves its mandate by coordinating procurement activities.

Responsibilities

Formulating and Implementing Strategies and Policies for procurement of goods and services;

Providing advisory services in the procurement matters to Huduma Kenya;

coordinating activities in delivering a combination of inputs, outputs/outcomes for specified requirements in accordance with the Public Procurement and Disposal Regulations, 2006 and other laws and policy on procurement;

Preparing procurement plans in accordance with budget processes;

Requisitioning, receiving and issuing of stores; preparing and maintenance of stores records; stocktaking and reconciling; store security, safety, maintenance and proper preservation of stores; reviewing, updating, interpreting and implementing existing Procurement Regulations, Procedures and Systems;

Preparing and ensuring implementation of procurement manual;

Sourcing of supplies; assessing and measuring the performance of supplies of goods, works and services;

Maintaining procurement records;

Conducting market research;

Developing internal procurement on supply policy procedure manuals;

Providing guidelines on Public-Private Partnerships;

Preparing procurement process documents;

Coordinating internal monitoring and evaluation of the supply chain function;

Coordinating internal monitoring and evaluation of the supply chain function;

Identifying, evaluating, selecting service providers; and

Any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications

Nine (9) years relevant working experience of which three (3) must have served as Program Assistant, Supply Chain Management or in a comparable and relevant position in the public or private sector;

Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following disciplines: Supply Chain Management, Commerce, Business Administration, Logistics or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Masters in Supply chain management or Equivalent;

Member of Kenya Institute of Supplies management;

Certificate in Supply Chain Management or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme (SLDP) lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution; and

Certificate in computer applications.





Position: The Program Officer, Administration

Location: Nairobi

Job description

The Program Officer, Administration will be responsible to the Director, Programme Management and to be a catalyst in the full operationalization of the Huduma Kenya Programme within set timeline.

Responsibilities

Interpreting and implementing strategies, policies and standards pertaining to administrative services of Huduma Kenya Programme;

Coordinating execution of third party service contracts;

Ensuring efficient management and coordination of government functions in the Administration Division;

Implement the Secretariat’s Performance Contract;

Project Management;

Arrange for meetings with stakeholders, contractors and suppliers before and during the construction of the Huduma Centres.

Implementing statutory requirements relating to maintenance of Huduma Kenya’s buildings and installations;

Coordinating repairs and maintenance of office equipment;

Securing and allocating office and parking spaces;

Liaising with relevant teams for the sourcing, acquisition and maintenance of fleet;

Management of the main registry;

Liaising with relevant teams for participation in Government organized events; and

Any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:-

Nine (9) years relevant working experience of which three (3) must have served as Program Assistant, Administration or in a comparable and relevant position in the public or private sector;

Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following; Social Science, public sector management, business administration or equivalent from a recognized institution;

Master’s degree in Business Administration, public sector management or other relevant and equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme (SLDP) lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution;

Certificate in Computer applications.





Position: The Program Officer, Administration

Location: Nairobi

Job description

The Program Officer, Administration will be responsible to the Director, Programme Management and to be a catalyst in the full operationalization of the Huduma Kenya Programme within set timeline.

Responsibilities

Interpreting and implementing strategies, policies and standards pertaining to administrative services of Huduma Kenya Programme;

Coordinating execution of third party service contracts;

Ensuring efficient management and coordination of government functions in the Administration Division;

Implement the Secretariat’s Performance Contract;

Project Management;

Arrange for meetings with stakeholders, contractors and suppliers before and during the construction of the Huduma Centres.

Implementing statutory requirements relating to maintenance of Huduma Kenya’s buildings and installations;

Coordinating repairs and maintenance of office equipment;

Securing and allocating office and parking spaces;

Liaising with relevant teams for the sourcing, acquisition and maintenance of fleet;

Management of the main registry;

Liaising with relevant teams for participation in Government organized events; and

Any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:-

Nine (9) years relevant working experience of which three (3) must have served as Program Assistant, Administration or in a comparable and relevant position in the public or private sector;

Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following; Social Science, public sector management, business administration or equivalent from a recognized institution;

Master’s degree in Business Administration, public sector management or other relevant and equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme (SLDP) lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution;

Certificate in Computer applications.





Position: Program Assistant – Information Systems Support

Location: Nairobi

Job description

The Program Officer, Administration will be responsible to the Program Officer, Information and will have overall responsibility to resolve application functionality faults and provide assistance to first level support of Enterprise Application Systems of Huduma Kenya Integrated Service Delivery framework.

Responsibilities

Resolving application functionality and providing assistance to first level support;

Trouble ticket/incident management and resolution;

System administration of Enterprise Applications; Upgrade and configure system software that supports Enterprise application. Assess and recommend new IT software projects and initiatives to support and enhance enterprise systems;

Maintaining and improving technical skills, environment and application knowledge;

Disaster management and recovery; Conduct periodic (monthly) backups of the systems;

Maintain, test, and execute disaster recovery procedures for application servers;

Any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications

For an appointment to this grade, an officer must have:-

Six (6) years relevant working experience of which three (3) must have served as an ICT Assistant in Business Intelligence and analytics, Information Systems Administration or Service Desk Support or in a comparable and relevant position in the public or private sector;

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Communication Technology, Computer Engineering or related field;

ICT Certifications in Enterprise Business Applications such as Oracle;

ITIL Certification;

Certification in Systems Administration/System Engineer





Position: ICT assistant, Infrastructure and Support

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

The ICT Assistant, Infrastructure and Support will be responsible to the Program Assistant,Information Systems Support and will have overall responsibility to support, maintain and manage Huduma Kenya ICT Systems and Infrastructure Solutions, and build employee knowledge and skills in Huduma ICT systems.

Responsibilities

Manage implementation of established Huduma ICT infrastructure solutions;

Plan for ICT solutions installation inspection & maintenance;

Huduma Centres ICT Infrastructure User Support Planning and supervision;

Implementation of established Huduma ICT infrastructure solutions;

Huduma Infrastructure user knowledge transfer; Participate in end user orientation on existing and new technologies deployed at Huduma Centres.

Scheduling for ad hoc repairs, scheduled maintenance and servicing;

Provide level 1 end to end user support to Huduma Centres on ICT equipment and systems;

Monitoring Huduma infrastructure operation status from the NOC (Network Operation Centre); and

Any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications

Three (3) years relevant working experience in either the public or private sector

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Technology or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Information Communication Technology Certifications in the following areas: Cisco Routing and Switching, Cisco Network Design, Configuration and Troubleshooting, Microsoft Server and Domain infrastructure, Data Center Network and Security Design and Implementation;

ICT Certifications in any of the following areas: ITIL systems Administration/ System

Engineer Certification in Unix and Microsoft, Java, PHP, Microsoft.





Position: Program Officer, ICT Infrastructure and Support

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

The Program Officer, ICT Infrastructure and Support will be responsible to the Director,Information, Communication and Technology and will have overall responsibility to design,implement and Support innovative ICT infrastructure Solutions to enable and drive the HudumaKenya Service delivery transformation programme requirements, objectives and Strategy.

Responsibilities

Huduma Kenya ICT Infrastructure Solutions Establishment; Design, Continuous Optimization and Continuous research and development of Innovative ICT Solutions to Drive Huduma Service Delivery Channels.

Develop of ICT Solutions Specifications for Procurement.

Huduma Kenya ICT Infrastructure and User Support; Develop and implement ICT Infrastructure support Solutions, Tools, Methods and Processes.

Huduma Kenya ICT Support Team Management;

Huduma Kenya ICT Infrastructure Uptime and Availability; Oversee and Ensure Daily High Availability and Uptime of Huduma Kenya Data Centre Solutions, Data Centre Private

Huduma Kenya ICT Projects and Coordination and Management;

Huduma Kenya Network Operations Centre (NOC) Operations; Plan, Coordinate, oversee Daily NOC ICT Infrastructure Dashboards;

Huduma Kenya ICT Infrastructure Training, Optimization, Improvement and Upgrades; and

Any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:-

Nine (9) years relevant working experience three (3) years of which must have served as Programme Assistant, Network & Security, Cloud and Virtualization and ICT Infrastructure or in a comparable and relevant position in the public or private sector;

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Technology or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Master’s degree in any of the following disciplines:-, Information Technology, Business Administration, Project Planning Management from a recognized institution;

Information Communication Technology Certifications in the following areas: Cisco Routing and Switching, Cisco Network Design, Configuration and Troubleshooting,

Microsoft Server and Domain infrastructure, Data Center Network and Security Design and Implementation;

Certificate in Project Management from a recognized institution;

Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme Course lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution;

How to Apply

Applicants who meet the above requirements should submit their dully filled application form

(Do no attach copies of Certificates) to the address below or hand deliver to Uchumi House, HRM Registry 16th Floor – Room 1601 on or before 24th February, 2020 or Email to hudumajobs2020@psyg.go.ke

Application forms should be downloaded from the Ministry’s website www.psyg.go.ke under opportunities>careers menu.