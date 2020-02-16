The Insurance Regulatory Authority is a State Corporation established under the Insurance Act, Cap 487 of the Laws

of Kenya with the mandate to regulate, supervise and promote development of the insurance industry in Kenya. The

Authority is seeking applications for the following vacant positions:

JOB TITLE Accountant

DIVISION Finance

GRADE/LEVEL IRA 6

IMMEDIATE SUPERVISOR Assistant Manager, Finance

Job Summary

Responsible for compiling and posting general ledger information and summaries concerning various financial transactions in order to ensure accurate and timely maintenance of accounting records in accordance with prescribed financial policies, standards and taxation requirements.

Responsibilities

Accounts Preparation • Prepare the half-year and annual draft financial statements in the specified format and analyze the underlying accounts to determine the accuracy, completeness and conformance to the applicable International Financial Reporting Standards and Generally Accepted Accounting standards and Principles.

• Prepare the Monthly Summary of Premium Levy and analyse the related returns with a view to determining the accuracy of the amounts received.

• Prepare returns required by the Treasury and other supervisory agencies of the Authority.

• Assist in the preparation of annual budget.

• Prepare the monthly payroll and generate the payroll and payroll by- products (deductions) reports.

• Prepare the annual tax deductions returns and furnish staff and directors with the same.

• Maintain the Pending Invoices and the Pending LPO/LSO file and make the necessary follow-up to ensure that items are cleared promptly.

• Ensure dispatch of cheques and transmittal of electronic payments to suppliers

Transaction Accounting • Maintain and regularly update the Fixed Assets Register, including computation of monthly depreciation and posting the same to the General Ledger.

• Review the daily posting of transactions in the general ledger, cash book and other subsidiary ledgers.

• Authorize general ledger journal entries and other documents necessary to effect accounting entries.

• Monitor monthly revenues and expenses and where applicable ensure that they are accrued or posted in the correct accounting period.

• Check the Bank Reconciliations for accuracy and where applicable make recommendations for dealing with outstanding items including making a follow up of the recommendations to ensure that they are implemented.

• Check the analysis of various accounts and take necessary action to ensure that all the accounts reflect the correct balances.

• Initiate the opening of new ledger accounts as necessary to more accurately capture detailed accounting information.

• Compute the allowances payable to directors and initiate payment as

applicable.

Financial Reporting • Prepare the monthly Management accounting reports, analyse and draw attention to any significant variances and make necessary recommendations.

• Preparing a compliance report on payment of tax returns, statutory returns and related payments.

• Prepare the Monthly staff Advances/Imprest report and highlight staff with overdue Advances/Imprest.

• Participate in various committees in the authority

Qualifications

Education and knowledge

• Bachelor’s degree in Finance and Accounting or Business Administration (Finance or Accounting option);

• Full CPA-K, ACCA professional qualification;

• Member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) or similar professional body; and

• Proficiency in ICT

Experience

• Five (5) years’ experience in accounting and finance or auditing gained from reputable organizations; and

• Good working knowledge of accounting and budgeting principles, financial management and banking

Skills

• Good communication and reporting skills;

• Strong analytical and numeric skills; and

• Good organization and inter personal skill

Competences

• Professionalism;

• Ethical and integrity;

• Strategic thinking; and

• Ability to work under pressure, prioritize and multi task





JOB TITLE Senior Supervision Officer

DIVISION Technical

SECTION Supervision

GRADE/LEVEL IRA 5

IMMEDIATE SUPERVISOR Head, Supervision (General Insurers, Composite Insurers, life

Insurers, Intermediaries)

JOB SUMMARY

Carrying out on site and off site supervision of regulated entities

Responsibilities

Policy development • Carry out risk profiling of regulated entities.

• Continuously monitor, evaluate and report on the risk status of each of the regulated entities

• Carry out offsite and on site surveillance of the regulated entities

• Analyse any requests for approval under the Insurance Act

• Analyse and recommend approval of reinsurance programme

Industry Analysis • Analyse applications and recommend for registration and licensing of regulated entities in accordance with the requirements of the Insurance Act

• Analysis of annual accounts for regulated entities

• Process lien applications as provided under the Insurance Act

Policy development and Implementation • Participate in the formulation and development of policies and procedures

• Participate in the coordination of training for members of the industry.

• Coordinate development and growth of insurance agency force at the counties

• Assist in the preparation of policy papers, briefs and board papers.

• Monitor the implementation of performance contract issues and the strategic plan in the Technical division.

Any other tasks:

• Supervise less experienced supervision team members

Qualifications

Education and knowledge

• Bachelors’ degree in economics, insurance, accounting, actuarial or equivalent;

• Professional qualification i.e. AIIK, ACII, CPA, ACCA, or equivalent qualification;

• Member of a professional body

• Proficiency in ICT

Experience

• Seven (7) years’ experience in insurance practice, audit or accounting;

• Experience in analysis of financial and statistical reports; and

• Experience in analysis of financial and statistical reports.

Skills

• Good communication and reporting skills;

• Good supervision skills;

• Strong organization and inter personal skills; and

• Good analytical, investigative, auditing and inspection skills

Competences

• Professionalism;

• Ethical and integrity;

• Strategic thinking and team player; and

• Ability to work under pressure, prioritize and multi task





JOB TITLE Supervision Officer III

DIVISION Technical

GRADE/LEVEL IRA 8

IMMEDIATE

SUPERVISOR Head, Supervision

JOB SUMMARY

Carrying out on site and off site supervision of regulated entities

Responsibilities

Industry Supervision • Carry out risk profiling of insurance companies

• Continuously monitor, evaluate and report on the risk status of each of the assigned companies

• Carry out offsite and on site surveillance of the assigned companies

• Analyze any requests for approval under the Insurance Act.

• Analyze and recommend for approval reinsurance programme

Industry Analysis • Analyze applications and recommend for registration and licensing of insurance companies in accordance with the requirements of the Insurance Act.

• Analyse applications for registration and renewals for intermediaries and other service providers in line with prescribed requirements.

• Recommend requests for approval of the appointment of principal officer for brokers and MIP’s.

• Analysis of annual accounts for brokers and MIP’s.

• Process lien applications as provided under the Insurance Act.

Policy development and Implementation • Participate in the formulation and development of policies and procedures

• Participate in the coordination of training for members of the industry.

• Coordinate development and growth of insurance agency force at the counties

• Assist in the preparation of policy papers, briefs and board papers.

• Monitor the implementation of performance contract issues and the strategic plan in the Technical Department.

Qualifications

Education and knowledge

• Bachelor’s degree in insurance/ actuarial/ economics/ finance or business related course

• Part qualifications in ACII /AIIK/CPA(K)/ACCA/ CFA/ CSIA/Actuarial qualifications

and Proficiency in ICT

Experience

• At least One (1) years relevant experience

• Experience in preparation of analytical and numerical reports; and

• Experience analysing financial and statistical reports.

Skills

• Good communication and reporting skills;

• Good supervision skills;

• Strong organization and inter personal skills; and

• Good analytical, investigative, auditing and inspection skills

Competences

• Professionalism;

• Ethical and integrity;

• Strategic thinking and team player; and

• Ability to work under pressure, prioritize and multi task





JOB TITLE Actuarial Officer III

DIVISION/SECTION Technical

GRADE/LEVEL IRA 8

IMMEDIATE SUPERVISOR Manager, Actuarial Services

Job Summary

Responsible for the implementation of actuarial policies and procedures as well as monitoring and evaluating their effectiveness in achieving the Authority’s goals and objectives

Responsibilities

Actuarial Analysis • Analyse applications for new products

• Analyse actuarial valuation and financial condition reports for life and general business insurance

• Identify actuarial parameters suitable for the insurance industry

• Analyse premium rates for general insurance companies

• Analyse technical reserves for insurers

• Develop and update IRA Electronic Regulatory System (ERS) new releases and templates

Policy development and Compliance • Participate in the formulation and development of actuarial policies and procedures

• Participate in on-site inspections of insurance companies

• Carry out actuarial investigation and analysis of the insurers and advice the management and the Board

• Develop and update Risk Based Supervision (RBS) Models, Capital models and other Actuarial Models

Qualifications

Education and knowledge

• Bachelors degree in Actuarial Science, Mathematics or Statistics or equivalent from a recognized University;

• Pursuing professional Actuarial qualification;

• Member of the Institute of Actuaries (London) or Faculty of Actuaries (Scotland) or similar professional body; and

• Proficiency in ICT

Experience

• At least 1 year relevant experience;

• Experience in preparation of analytical and numerical reports; and

• Experience analysing financial and statistical reports.

Skills

• Strong communication and reporting skills;

• Strong organization and inter personal skills; and

• Good analytical, investigative, auditing and inspection skills

Competences

• Professionalism;

• Ethical and integrity;

• Strategic thinking; and

• Ability to work under pressure, prioritize and multi task





JOB TITLE Head, Supervision

(Long Term Insurers, General Insurers, Composite Insurers, Intermediaries)

DIVISION Technical

GRADE/LEVEL IRA 4

IMMEDIATE SUPERVISOR Manager, Supervision

Job Summary

Responsible for effective supervision (off-site and on-site), regulation and development of insurers, intermediaries and service providers

Responsibilities

Policy development • Participate in the development, evaluation and implementation of policy guidelines for routine supervision of licensees’ under the Insurance Act and recommend adoption of best practices.

• Ensure co-ordination of the activities of the section relating to the Risk profiling of insurance industry members, follow-up of the supervisory response to the profiles and support for the companies in undertaking corrective action

• Provide input for Gazettement and Degazettement of intermediaries and service providers

• Coordinate and facilitate training of insurers, intermediaries and service providers.

• Participate in drafting budget memorandum.

• Drafting various circulars and guidelines

• Coordinate and supervise performance of the various tasks for supervision purposes

Industry Analysis and

Supervision • Coordinate the on-site and off-site inspection process

• Coordinate the preparation of periodic reports to management on the risk status and supervisory plan for each insurer and intermediary

• Co-ordinate and supervise the implementation, monitoring and evaluation of supervision policies & procedures

• Participate in the formulation of cross border, regional and international insurance initiatives

• Ensure that all licensees submit returns in time and that they are analyzed as required.

• Ensure approval of various requests under the Insurance Act from the regulated entities

• Coordinate the review of applications for registration and licensing of all insurers, intermediaries and service providers

• Review incidents of non-compliance by regulated entities and recommend administrative and legal sanctions

• Provide advisory services to stakeholders and the general public on matters pertaining to all insurers, intermediaries and service

providers.

Staff supervision and administration • Coordinate and supervise performance of the tasks carried out by supervision officers in the Section

• Participate in preparation, implementation and control the departmental budget and work plans

• Ensure department Standard Operating Procedures and Service Charter are adhered to and implemented

• Liaise with IRA departments and external stakeholders so as to ensure a coordinated approach to discharging the mandate of the Authority

• Supervise and develop section staff

Any other tasks

• Participate in various committees and taskforces within and outside IRA

Qualifications

Education and knowledge

• Bachelors degree in insurance / finance / accounting / actuarial:

• Professional qualification e.g. ACII / AIIK/CPA(K)/ ACCA/ CFA/ CSIA

• Member of the ACII/ AIIK or similar bodies; and

• Proficiency in ICT

Experience

• Eight (8) years’ experience gained in similar field, 2 of which should have been at a supervisory level;

• Experience in preparation of analytical and numerical reports;

• Experience analysing financial and insurance reports; and

Skills

• Strong communication, reporting and speech writing skills;

• Good mentorship and coaching skills;

• Strong organization and inter personal skills; and

• Good analytical, investigative, auditing and inspection skills

• Good team management and leadership skills

Competences

• Professionalism;

• Ethical and integrity;

• Strategic thinking and team player; and

• Ability to work under pressure, prioritize and multi task





JOB TITLE Customer Relations Officer

DIVISION/SECTION Consumer Protection

GRADE/LEVEL IRA 6

IMMEDIATE

SUPERVISOR Manager, Consumer Protection

Job Summary

Responsible for coordinating customer service activities and ensuring provision of quality customer service so as to attain high levels of customer satisfaction through enhanced service delivery

Responsibilities

Customer Relations • Initiate desired changes to improve customer service

• Monitor social media for complaints and issues raised against the Authority

• Receive and register complaints received against the Authority

• Initiate and follow up on the timely resolution of public complaints made against the Authority

• Coordinate and facilitate settlement of customer/stakeholders queries and inquiries and facilitating the flow of information between the Authority and its customers/stakeholders

• Assist in developing positive partnerships and relationships with customers and stakeholders

• Administer regular questionnaires to customers and analyzing responses

• Prepare regular and timely reports on customer service issues and developments

Qualifications

Education and knowledge

• Bachelors degree in a business, social sciences or related field;

• Diploma in customer relations/public relations or related field; and

• Proficiency in ICT

Experience

• Five (5) years’ experience in a similar position;

• Specialist knowledge and experience in consumer relations management; and

• Knowledge of insurance

Skills

• Negotiation and analytical skills;

• Communication and reporting skills; and

• Organization and inter personal skills

Competences

• Professionalism;

• Ethical and integrity;

• Team player; and

• Ability to work under pressure, prioritize and multi task





JOB TITLE Consumer Protection Officer

DIVISION/SECTION Consumer Protection

GRADE/LEVEL IRA 6

IMMEDIATE

SUPERVISOR Manager, Consumer Protection

JOB SUMMARY

Responsible for receiving and implementing effective complaint handling policies and procedures

Responsibilities

Consumer Protection • Register complaints, acknowledge receipt and initiate the process of dispute resolution

• Classify and categorize registered complaints

• Maintain a data-base and continuously track and monitor the status of all complaints against documented performance standards

• Prepare periodic reports showing detailed statistics and trends on complaints received

• Resolve complaints from the public

• Review outstanding complaints and initiating follow up to ensure resolution

QUALIFICATIONS

Education and knowledge

• Bachelors degree in a business or insurance related field;

• ACII/AIIK Insurance qualifications; and

• Proficiency in ICT

Experience

• Five (5) years’ relevant experience;

• Specialist knowledge and experience in consumer protection; and

• Knowledge of insurance

Skills

• Analytical skills;

• Communication and reporting skills; and

• Organization and inter personal skills

Competences

• Professionalism;

• Ethical and integrity;

• Team player; and

• Ability to work under pressure, prioritize and multi task

How to Apply

If you believe you are the right candidate for the above position and can clearly demonstrate your ability to meet the

job requirements given, please submit your application (clearly indicating on the envelope the reference number

and position you are applying for) with a detailed CV, stating your position, current remuneration, qualifications,

experience, names and addresses of three referees, email and telephone contacts together with copies of your

certificates and national identification card by close of business on 28th February 2020 to: