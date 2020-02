Accounts Preparation • Prepare the half-year and annual draft financial statements in the specified format and analyze the underlying accounts to determine the accuracy, completeness and conformance to the applicable International Financial Reporting Standards and Generally Accepted Accounting standards and Principles.• Prepare the Monthly Summary of Premium Levy and analyse the related returns with a view to determining the accuracy of the amounts received.• Prepare returns required by the Treasury and other supervisory agencies of the Authority.• Assist in the preparation of annual budget.• Prepare the monthly payroll and generate the payroll and payroll by- products (deductions) reports.• Prepare the annual tax deductions returns and furnish staff and directors with the same.• Maintain the Pending Invoices and the Pending LPO/LSO file and make the necessary follow-up to ensure that items are cleared promptly.• Ensure dispatch of cheques and transmittal of electronic payments to suppliersTransaction Accounting • Maintain and regularly update the Fixed Assets Register, including computation of monthly depreciation and posting the same to the General Ledger.• Review the daily posting of transactions in the general ledger, cash book and other subsidiary ledgers.• Authorize general ledger journal entries and other documents necessary to effect accounting entries.• Monitor monthly revenues and expenses and where applicable ensure that they are accrued or posted in the correct accounting period.• Check the Bank Reconciliations for accuracy and where applicable make recommendations for dealing with outstanding items including making a follow up of the recommendations to ensure that they are implemented.• Check the analysis of various accounts and take necessary action to ensure that all the accounts reflect the correct balances.• Initiate the opening of new ledger accounts as necessary to more accurately capture detailed accounting information.• Compute the allowances payable to directors and initiate payment asapplicable.Financial Reporting • Prepare the monthly Management accounting reports, analyse and draw attention to any significant variances and make necessary recommendations.• Preparing a compliance report on payment of tax returns, statutory returns and related payments.• Prepare the Monthly staff Advances/Imprest report and highlight staff with overdue Advances/Imprest.• Participate in various committees in the authority