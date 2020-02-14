Position: Chemical Laboratory Technologist
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Kenya Dairy Board is a State Corporation established in 1958, under the Dairy Industry Act Cap. 336 Laws of Kenya. The Board is charged with the responsibility to regulate, promote and develop the dairy industry and to ensure the adoption of measures and practices designed to promote greatest efficiency in the dairy industry.
The Board is seeking to offer opportunities to qualified professionals who are focused, organised and result oriented in the following position:
Responsibilities
- Prepare,
sample, receive or collect, process, analyze and dispose samples in
accordance with the laid down regulations
- Prepare
and disseminate analytical reports of sampled products
- Prepare
and manage reagents and consumables in accordance with the specific test
methods
- Perform
routine and non-routine tests analyses using the appropriate technical
equipment and instruments
- Calculate
test results, and log and report results using a computer
- Perform
quality control and calibrate equipment if necessary
- Maintain
equipment in proper working order and maintain a clean work area
- Organizing
and storing all laboratory inventories according to safety instructions.
- Prepare
and disseminate management reports, reviews and summaries
- Manage
laboratory inventory system including ordering and maintaining stocks and
resources.
Qualifications
- Have
a minimum period of three (3) years relevant experience;
- Have
a Diploma certificate in Chemical Analysis or its equivalent qualification
from a recognized institution;
- Supervisory
course lasting not less than two weeks;
- Have
proficiency in computer applications;
- Fulfil
the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution; and
- Show
merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.
- Independence
- Meticulous
attention to detail
- Excellent
written and oral communication skills
- Good
team working skills
- Analytical
skills
Position: Regulatory Services Director
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Kenya Dairy Board is a State Corporation established in 1958, under the Dairy Industry Act Cap. 336 Laws of Kenya. The Board is charged with the responsibility to regulate, promote and develop the dairy industry and to ensure the adoption of measures and practices designed to promote greatest efficiency in the dairy industry.
The Board is seeking to offer opportunities to qualified professionals who are focused, organised and
result oriented in the following position:
Responsibilities
- Implement
the Board’s policies, strategies and procedures;
- Develop
and enforce dairy policies, regulations and standards;
- Ensure
consumer safety and protection through market surveillance on quality and
safety of dairy produce;
- Develop
and Implement measures for traceability of Dairy produce;
- Oversee
Licensing of milk handling premises and facilities to enable enterprise
development;
- Oversee
the registration and licensing of dairy managers in dairy processing
facilities;
- Provide
dairy industry information, statistics and other relevant data for
planning and decision making
- Carry
out investigations and providing intelligence reports;
- Oversee
the provision of laboratory services to the industry for quality and
safety assessment of marketed dairy produce; and
- Provide
advisory services to stakeholders.
Qualifications.
- Have
a minimum period ten (15) years relevant work experience and at least five
(5) years in a management role in comparable position in the Public
Service or in the Private Sector;
- Have
a Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following fields: – Dairy Technology, Food
Science and Technology, Public Health, Veterinary Science, Animal Science
or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
- Have
a Master’s Degree in any of the following fields: Dairy Technology, Food
Science and Technology, Public Health, Veterinary Science, Animal Science,
Project Management, Economics, Statistics or other relevant and equivalent
qualifications from a recognized institution;
- Leadership
course lasting not less four (4) weeks;
- Demonstrate
merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results
- Be
proficient in computer applications; and
- Fulfilled
the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.
- Strategy
formulation and execution
- Excellent
communication skills oral and written
- Very
strong interpersonal skills
- High
standards of integrity, with a clean track record
- Ability
to influence
- Strong
Business acumen
- Good
organizational and planning skills
- Highly
organized with ability to multitask.
- Assertive,
proactive and diligent with commitment to high standards of service
delivery
- Creative
and innovative, with a forward thinking approach
- Ability
to prioritize, organize own workload and manage projects to completion
- Ability
to work well under pressure and within tight time constraints
- Knowledge
of the country relevant legislation.
Position: Laboratory Technician
Reports to: Laboratory Services Manager
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Kenya Dairy Board is a State Corporation established in 1958, under the Dairy Industry Act Cap. 336 Laws of Kenya. The Board is charged with the responsibility to regulate, promote and develop the dairy industry and to ensure the adoption of measures and practices designed to promote greatest efficiency in the dairy industry.
The Board is seeking to offer opportunities to qualified professionals who are focused, organised and result oriented in the following position:
The Board is seeking to offer opportunities to qualified professionals who are focused, organised and result oriented in the following position:
Responsibilities
- Receiving,
store and prepare samples;
- Preforming
cleaning duties;
- Assisting
in sorting and disposal of laboratory waste;
- Assisting
in sampling and carrying out tests; and
- Assisting
in data collection and entry.
Qualifications
- Have
a Certificate in Chemical Analysis, Microbiology or its equivalent
qualification from a recognized institution;
- Have
proficiency in computer applications; and
- Fulfil
the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution
- Independence
- Meticulous
attention to detail
- Excellent
written and oral communication skills
- Good
team working skills
- Analytical
skills
Position: Microbiology Lab Technologist
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Kenya Dairy Board is a State Corporation established in 1958, under the Dairy Industry Act Cap. 336 Laws of Kenya. The Board is charged with the responsibility to regulate, promote and develop the dairy industry and to ensure the adoption of measures and practices designed to promote greatest efficiency in the dairy industry.
The Board is seeking to offer opportunities to qualified professionals who are focused, organised
and result oriented.
Responsibilities
- Prepare,
sample, receive or collect, process, analyze and dispose samples in
accordance with the laid down regulations
- Prepare
and disseminate analytical reports of sampled products
- Prepare
and manage reagents and consumables in accordance with the specific test
methods
- Perform
routine and non-routine tests analyses using the appropriate technical
equipment and instruments
- Calculate
test results, and log and report results using a computer
- Perform
quality control and calibrate equipment if necessary
- Maintain
equipment in proper working order and maintain a clean work area
- Organizing
and storing all laboratory inventories according to safety instructions.
- Prepare
and disseminate management reports, reviews and summaries
- Manage
laboratory inventory system including ordering and maintaining stocks and
resources.
Qualifications
- Have
a minimum period of three (3) years relevant experience;
- Have
a Diploma certificate in Microbiology or its equivalent qualification from
a recognized institution;
- Supervisory
course lasting not less than two weeks;
- Have
proficiency in computer applications;
- Fulfil
the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution; and
- Show
merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.
- Independence
- Meticulous
attention to detail
- Excellent
written and oral communication skills
- Good
team working skills
- Analytical
skills
How To Apply
Application accompanied by a detailed CV containing academic qualifications, email addresses, day telephone contacts as well as copies of relevant certificates, testimonials, national identification card are invited from persons qualified for the above positions. The applicants should also provide names, telephone numbers and contact addresses of a least two referees who are knowledgeable about their competence and area of specialization. The
applicant should request their referees to submit their references directly to the undersigned. Application and referees confidential report on the applicant’s suitability for the job should only be submitted online via email on or before midnight of 18th February 2020 to recruit@kdb.co.ke
addressed to:
