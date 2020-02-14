Position:

Chemical Laboratory Technologist





Location: Nairobi

Job description

Kenya Dairy Board is a State Corporation established in 1958, under the Dairy Industry Act Cap. 336 Laws of Kenya. The Board is charged with the responsibility to regulate, promote and develop the dairy industry and to ensure the adoption of measures and practices designed to promote greatest efficiency in the dairy industry.

The Board is seeking to offer opportunities to qualified professionals who are focused, organised and result oriented in the following position:

Responsibilities

Prepare, sample, receive or collect, process, analyze and dispose samples in accordance with the laid down regulations

Prepare and disseminate analytical reports of sampled products

Prepare and manage reagents and consumables in accordance with the specific test methods

Perform routine and non-routine tests analyses using the appropriate technical equipment and instruments

Calculate test results, and log and report results using a computer

Perform quality control and calibrate equipment if necessary

Maintain equipment in proper working order and maintain a clean work area

Organizing and storing all laboratory inventories according to safety instructions.

Prepare and disseminate management reports, reviews and summaries

Manage laboratory inventory system including ordering and maintaining stocks and resources.

Qualifications

Have a minimum period of three (3) years relevant experience;

Have a Diploma certificate in Chemical Analysis or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Supervisory course lasting not less than two weeks;

Have proficiency in computer applications;

Fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution; and

Show merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

Independence

Meticulous attention to detail

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Good team working skills

Analytical skills





Position: Regulatory Services Director

Location: Nairobi

Job description

The Board is seeking to offer opportunities to qualified professionals who are focused, organised and

result oriented in the following position:

Responsibilities

Implement the Board’s policies, strategies and procedures;

Develop and enforce dairy policies, regulations and standards;

Ensure consumer safety and protection through market surveillance on quality and safety of dairy produce;

Develop and Implement measures for traceability of Dairy produce;

Oversee Licensing of milk handling premises and facilities to enable enterprise development;

Oversee the registration and licensing of dairy managers in dairy processing facilities;

Provide dairy industry information, statistics and other relevant data for planning and decision making

Carry out investigations and providing intelligence reports;

Oversee the provision of laboratory services to the industry for quality and safety assessment of marketed dairy produce; and

Provide advisory services to stakeholders.

Qualifications.

Have a minimum period ten (15) years relevant work experience and at least five (5) years in a management role in comparable position in the Public Service or in the Private Sector;

Have a Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following fields: – Dairy Technology, Food Science and Technology, Public Health, Veterinary Science, Animal Science or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Have a Master’s Degree in any of the following fields: Dairy Technology, Food Science and Technology, Public Health, Veterinary Science, Animal Science, Project Management, Economics, Statistics or other relevant and equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

Leadership course lasting not less four (4) weeks;

Demonstrate merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results

Be proficient in computer applications; and

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

Strategy formulation and execution

Excellent communication skills oral and written

Very strong interpersonal skills

High standards of integrity, with a clean track record

Ability to influence

Strong Business acumen

Good organizational and planning skills

Highly organized with ability to multitask.

Assertive, proactive and diligent with commitment to high standards of service delivery

Creative and innovative, with a forward thinking approach

Ability to prioritize, organize own workload and manage projects to completion

Ability to work well under pressure and within tight time constraints

Knowledge of the country relevant legislation.









Position: Laboratory Technician

Reports to: Laboratory Services Manager

Location: Nairobi

Job description

The Board is seeking to offer opportunities to qualified professionals who are focused, organised and result oriented in the following position:

Responsibilities

Receiving, store and prepare samples;

Preforming cleaning duties;

Assisting in sorting and disposal of laboratory waste;

Assisting in sampling and carrying out tests; and

Assisting in data collection and entry.

Qualifications

Have a Certificate in Chemical Analysis, Microbiology or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Have proficiency in computer applications; and

Fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

Independence

Meticulous attention to detail

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Good team working skills

Analytical skills





Position: Microbiology Lab Technologist

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Responsibilities

Prepare, sample, receive or collect, process, analyze and dispose samples in accordance with the laid down regulations

Prepare and disseminate analytical reports of sampled products

Prepare and manage reagents and consumables in accordance with the specific test methods

Perform routine and non-routine tests analyses using the appropriate technical equipment and instruments

Calculate test results, and log and report results using a computer

Perform quality control and calibrate equipment if necessary

Maintain equipment in proper working order and maintain a clean work area

Organizing and storing all laboratory inventories according to safety instructions.

Prepare and disseminate management reports, reviews and summaries

Manage laboratory inventory system including ordering and maintaining stocks and resources.

Qualifications

Have a minimum period of three (3) years relevant experience;

Have a Diploma certificate in Microbiology or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Supervisory course lasting not less than two weeks;

Have proficiency in computer applications;

Fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution; and

Show merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

Independence

Meticulous attention to detail

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Good team working skills

Analytical skills

How To Apply

Application accompanied by a detailed CV containing academic qualifications, email addresses, day telephone contacts as well as copies of relevant certificates, testimonials, national identification card are invited from persons qualified for the above positions. The applicants should also provide names, telephone numbers and contact addresses of a least two referees who are knowledgeable about their competence and area of specialization. The

applicant should request their referees to submit their references directly to the undersigned. Application and referees confidential report on the applicant’s suitability for the job should only be submitted online via email on or before midnight of 18th February 2020 to recruit@kdb.co.ke

addressed to: