The County Government of Bomet through the Public Service Board invites applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the following vacancies in the

Department of Medical Services

:-





General Surgeon – J/G ‘CPSB 04’ (1 Post)

Responsibilities

Reporting to the medical superintendent in charge, the specialist will: –

Provide guidance in their departments as consultants in their respective areas

Train students attached to the department

Perform general surgical procedures as needed to preserve patient’s health safely

Analyze records, reports, test results, or examination information to diagnose medical condition of patients

Explain procedures and discuss test results or prescribed treatments with patients

Monitor patient’s conditions and progress and reevaluate treatments as necessary

Refer patients to medical specialist or other practitioner when necessary

Any other duty assigned by the superiors from time to time

Qualifications

Master’s degree in the relevant field (M. SURG)

Bachelor’s degree in Medicine and Surgery (MBCHB)

Registered with the Kenya Medical practitioners and Dentists Boards

Have current annual retention certificate by the Kenya Medical practitioners and Dentists Board





Pharmacist J/G ‘ CPSB 07’ ( 3 posts)

Responsibilities

Quantification and forecasting of pharmaceutical and non- pharmaceuticals in their respective units

Participate in pharmacovigilance and other drug safety measures

Provide guidance on proper drug storage and handling

Supervise and train students attached to their units

Any other duty assigned by the superiors from time to time

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade a candidate must have: –

Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from a recognized institution

Successfully completed one (1) year Internship from a recognized institution

Registration license from the Medical Practitioners and Dentists council

Registration by pharmacy and poison board

How to Apply

TERMS OF SERVICE

Permanent and Pensionable

REMUNERATION

The salaries and allowances payable for all the positions will be as per the guidelines of Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

submitted online on or before 20thFebruary, 2020 through Bomet County Public Service Board recruitment portal, cpsbbomet.net a link in Bomet County website www.bomet.go.ke Manual applications will not be accepted. Applications can only beon or beforethrough Bomet County Public Service Board recruitment portal,or fromin

Documents for purposes of complying with the provisions of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 will be required for those shortlisted.

N/B. The recruitment exercise is free of charge. The Public Service Board would wish to advise applicants to be wary of fraudsters extorting money. Any fraudulent activity should be reported to the nearest police station.

THE SECRETARY/CEO PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD P.O.BOX 605-20400, BOMET.