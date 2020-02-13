0
The County Government of Bomet through the Public Service Board invites applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the following vacancies in the Department of Medical Services:-
General Surgeon – J/G ‘CPSB 04’ (1 Post)                
Responsibilities
Reporting to the medical superintendent in charge, the specialist will: –
  • Provide guidance in their departments as consultants in their respective areas
  • Train students attached to the department
  • Perform general surgical procedures as needed to preserve patient’s health safely
  • Analyze records,   reports,   test   results,   or   examination information to diagnose medical condition of patients
  • Explain procedures and discuss test results or prescribed treatments with patients
  • Monitor patient’s conditions and progress and reevaluate treatments as necessary
  • Refer patients to medical specialist or other practitioner when necessary
  • Any other duty assigned by the superiors from time to time
Qualifications
  • Master’s degree in the relevant field (M. SURG)
  • Bachelor’s degree in Medicine and Surgery (MBCHB)
  • Registered with the Kenya Medical practitioners and Dentists Boards
  • Have current annual retention certificate by the Kenya Medical practitioners and Dentists Board

Pharmacist J/G ‘ CPSB  07’ ( 3 posts)                      
Responsibilities
  • Quantification and forecasting of pharmaceutical and non- pharmaceuticals in their respective units
  • Participate in pharmacovigilance and other drug safety measures
  • Provide guidance on proper drug storage and handling
  • Supervise and train students attached to their units
  • Any other duty assigned by the superiors from time to time
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade a candidate must have: –
  • Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from a recognized institution
  • Successfully completed one (1) year Internship from a recognized institution
  • Registration license from the Medical Practitioners and Dentists council
  • Registration by pharmacy and poison board
How to Apply                                   
TERMS OF SERVICE
Permanent and Pensionable
REMUNERATION
The salaries and allowances payable for all the positions will be as per the guidelines of Salaries and Remuneration Commission.                                                                                
  • Applications can only be submitted online on or before 20thFebruary, 2020 through Bomet County Public Service Board recruitment portal, cpsbbomet.net or from a link in Bomet County website www.bomet.go.keManual applications will not be accepted.
  • Documents for purposes of complying with the provisions of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 will be required for those shortlisted.
N/B. The recruitment exercise is free of charge. The Public Service Board would wish to advise applicants to be wary of fraudsters extorting money. Any fraudulent activity should be reported to the nearest police station.
 THE SECRETARY/CEO PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD P.O.BOX 605-20400, BOMET.
 ‘‘The County Government of Bomet is an equal opportunity employer. Women and Persons With disabilities are encouraged to apply.’’
