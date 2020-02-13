The County Government of Bomet through the Public Service Board invites applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the following vacancies in the Department of Medical Services:-
General Surgeon – J/G ‘CPSB 04’ (1 Post)
Responsibilities
Reporting to the medical superintendent in charge, the specialist will: –
- Provide
guidance in their departments as consultants in their respective areas
- Train
students attached to the department
- Perform
general surgical procedures as needed to preserve patient’s health safely
- Analyze
records, reports, test
results, or examination information to diagnose
medical condition of patients
- Explain
procedures and discuss test results or prescribed treatments with patients
- Monitor
patient’s conditions and progress and reevaluate treatments as necessary
- Refer
patients to medical specialist or other practitioner when necessary
- Any
other duty assigned by the superiors from time to time
Qualifications
- Master’s
degree in the relevant field (M. SURG)
- Bachelor’s
degree in Medicine and Surgery (MBCHB)
- Registered
with the Kenya Medical practitioners and Dentists Boards
- Have
current annual retention certificate by the Kenya Medical practitioners
and Dentists Board
Pharmacist J/G ‘ CPSB 07’ ( 3 posts)
Responsibilities
- Quantification
and forecasting of pharmaceutical and non- pharmaceuticals in their
respective units
- Participate
in pharmacovigilance and other drug safety measures
- Provide
guidance on proper drug storage and handling
- Supervise
and train students attached to their units
- Any
other duty assigned by the superiors from time to time
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade a candidate must have: –
- Bachelor
of Pharmacy degree from a recognized institution
- Successfully
completed one (1) year Internship from a recognized institution
- Registration
license from the Medical Practitioners and Dentists council
- Registration
by pharmacy and poison board
How to Apply
TERMS OF SERVICE
Permanent and Pensionable
REMUNERATION
The salaries and allowances payable for all the positions will be as per the guidelines of Salaries and Remuneration Commission.
- Applications
can only be submitted online on or
before 20thFebruary, 2020 through
Bomet County Public Service Board recruitment portal, cpsbbomet.net or
from a link in Bomet
County website www.bomet.go.ke. Manual
applications will not be accepted.
- Documents
for purposes of complying with the provisions of Chapter Six of the
Constitution of Kenya, 2010 will be required for those shortlisted.
N/B. The recruitment exercise is free of charge. The Public Service Board would wish to advise applicants to be wary of fraudsters extorting money. Any fraudulent activity should be reported to the nearest police station.
THE SECRETARY/CEO PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD P.O.BOX 605-20400, BOMET.
‘‘The County Government of Bomet is an equal opportunity employer. Women and Persons With disabilities are encouraged to apply.’’
