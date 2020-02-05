Position : MANAGER, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTS, AFGM GRADE 3

Vacancy No: AFGM/1/2020

Number of Posts: One (1)

Terms of Service: On Contractual Basis (Renewable)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 109, 089 p.m – Kshs. 144,928 p.m

Allowances will be paid as per prevailing Government guidelines

Duties and responsibilities

Managing the finance and accounts function;

Formulating and reviewing of financial management and accounting procedures;

Interpreting and implementing government financial policies and procedures;

Coordinating the preparation of the Board’s budget and annual financial statements

Ensuring compliance with Public Sector and Donor Financial Reporting guidelines;

Ensuring sound accounting principles and controls are applied to all transactions of the Board.

Overseeing implementation of financial management system;

Ensuring expenditures are within the printed estimates and approved limits; and

Ensuring prompt responses to audit queries.

Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have: –

Served for a cumulative period of at least six (6) years as an accountant/finance officer, three of which must have been Assistant Manager, Finance and Accounts or a comparable position;

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: – Commerce (Accounting or Finance option); Business Administration or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; Plus have a Certificate in Part III of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination or Part III of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution

Master’s degree in Business Administration; Finance or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Certificate in Leadership Development Programme or an equivalent leadership course lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution;

Proficiency in accounting packages; (vi) Registered with the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) or Registration of Accountants Board (RAB);

An in-depth understanding of government accounting systems, processes and procedures required in the management of finances;

Demonstrated outstanding professional competence in finance and accounts work as reflected in work performance





Position : SENIOR INTERNAL AUDITOR, AFGM GRADE 5

Vacancy No: AFGM/2/2020

Number of Posts: One (1)

Terms of Service: On Contractual Basis (Renewable)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 77, 527 p.m – Kshs. 103, 894 p.m

Allowances will be paid as per prevailing Government guidelines

Duties and responsibilities

Conducting financial and systems audit;

Verifying payments to ascertain validity and accuracy;

Ensuring that accounting procedures of the Board are adhered to;

Undertaking specific audit investigations and preparing audit reports; and

Following up on implementation of audit recommendations.

Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have: –

Served as an Auditor in the public service or in a comparable position for a minimum period of three (3) years;

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: – Commerce (Accounting or Finance option) or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

A Certified Internal Auditors (CIA) Examination or Part III of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

A Certified Information System Auditors (C.I.S.A) from a recognized institution;

An Audit/Risk Management Course or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Registered with the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK);

Certificate in Management Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

How To Apply;

Interested and qualified persons are invited to make their application by completing ONE AFGM A (2020) application form. The form should be downloaded from the Board’s website www.antifgmboard.go.ke

Applications should reach the undersigned not later than 5.00 pm, on 18th February, 2020.

The Chief Executive Officer

Anti-FGM Board

P.O. Box 54760-00200

NAIROBI