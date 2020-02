Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: – Commerce (Accounting or Finance option); Business Administration or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; Plus have a Certificate in Part III of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination or Part III of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution

Served for a cumulative period of at least six (6) years as an accountant/finance officer, three of which must have been Assistant Manager, Finance and Accounts or a comparable position;

Interested and qualified persons are invited to make their application by completing ONE AFGM A (2020) application form. The form should be downloaded from the Board’s website www.antifgmboard.go.keApplications should reach the undersigned not later than 5.00 pm, on

Hand-delivered applications can be delivered to the Board’s Office situated at Kenya Railways Staff Retirement Benefit Scheme Building, Block ‘D’ Second Floor, Opposite Technical University of Kenya.

Anti – FGM Board is an equal opportunity employer . Women, Youth, persons with disabilities, the marginalized and t h e m i n o r i t i e s w i t h r e q u i s i t e qualification s are encouraged to apply.

Shortlisted candidates will be expected to comply with the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya. Specifically, they must present copies of current Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority, Clearance from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Clearance from recognized Credit Reference Bureau and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EA)