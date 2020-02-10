

Monday, February 10, 2020- This freak accident shows why you should wear a seat belt always.





If you are involved in a collision or the car rolls over and you are not wearing a seat belt you are 18 times more likely to die.





Seat belts save lives because they stop a person from being ejected from the car.





This guy could have been crushed after he was ejected from the car following the horrific accident.





If you know a friend or anyone that doesn't wear a seat belt, share this video with them.





Watch the video below.



