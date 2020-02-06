Thursday February 6, 2020 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, who is currently roaming in the United States, has been accused of abandoning one of his family members who is seriously sick.





Popular Luo singer, Lady Maureen, is seriously sick and ODM leaders led by Raila Odinga have abandoned her.





Lady Maureen made headlines in 2017 when she sang songs in praise of Raila Odinga and gave the former Premier huge political mileage.





She is currently admitted at Jaramogi Oginga Hospital in Kisumu and her mother revealed how Raila Odinga and ODM have abandoned him.





The 'Wagni Wabiro' hitmaker has been sick for two years, and her mother said she has been taking care of her alone, including spending nights in hospital with her.





Popular musician Akothee recently came to the rescue of the ailing Ohangla queen and transferred her from a local hospital in Kisii to The Jaramogi Oginga Referral Hospital.





"Her health has improved compared to five days ago.”





“She was weak, couldn't walk or eat, but now she can," her mother said.



