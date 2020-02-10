Monday February 8, 2020

-Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop, Jackson Ole Sapit, has said the country needs divine intervention to deal with the desert locust invasion.





Speaking at St Thomas ACK Cathedral Kerugoya on Sunday, Sapit said that the Bible is clear that every time the locusts invade a country it’s a sign of God displeasure with his people.





He said that though the government is trying to fight the locusts menace in eleven counties Christians should repent and ask for God forgiveness as we have erred.

The prelate’s said that church should lead in repentance also calling political leaders to go back to God as he’s clearly not happy with the way they are doing.

“I ask every one of us to repent and go back to God as locust invasion is a clearer sign that God is not happy with us,” he said.

For the last 2 months, a swarm of desert locusts have invaded 11 counties destroyed thousands of acres of crops.





Among the most affected counties are Wajir, Marsabit, Meru, Kirinyaga, Muranga, Kiambu, Kitui, Garissa, Machakos, Baringo, Turkana and Makueni.



