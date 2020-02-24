



Monday February 24, 2020 – Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has extended the deadline for the migration to the second generation passports.





In a statement released on Monday, Matiang’i, through his ministry, announced that it had extended the deadline by 12 months and set a new deadline for March 1, 2021.





"The Government is progressively phasing out the old, ordinary passports as part of Kenya's commitment to migrate to the new passports with ICAO specifications.”





"However, we note with concern that 1.8 million Kenyans, mostly in the diaspora, are yet to replace their old passports with the East African Community biometrics e-passports.”





"Due to this, the Government hereby extends the deadline for voiding the current dark blue machine-readable passport by 12 months.”





“As such, its holders may continue using it until March 1, 2021, when it will no longer be valid for traveling," the statement reads.





The ministry further announced that in an effort to rationalize the issuance of the e-passports, it has set up and operationalized four passport control centers across the country.





The four centers, they announced, were located in Nakuru, Kisii, Eldoret, and Embu.





The ministry further indicated that it had set up six other centers in the diaspora, with three in Europe (Berlin, Paris, and London) and one in the US (Washington DC).





The government has also set up a center in Johannesburg, South Africa and Dubai to facilitate the new passport measures.





Matiang'i called upon all those who were yet to convert to the e-passports as earlier urged to take advantage of the new extensions to fulfill the requirements.





"Considering this is the second extension, the 1.8 million Kenyans still holding the dark blue passport are urged to take full advantage of the period to acquire the EAC-format electronic passports as early as possible.”





"They should do this to avoid a last-minute rush, unnecessary jam-ups at the centers and traveling inconveniences," the statement reads.





The Kenyan DAILY POST