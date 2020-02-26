Wednesday, February 26, 2020- Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, lectured Suna East MP, Junet Mohammed, calling him a tribal bigot over recent remarks perceived to be tribal that he made at a BBI rally in Narok.





Murkomen claims that Junet Mohammed told Narok people not to elect a Non-Maasai leader during the rally.





He wondered why Junet made such tribal remarks since he is also a non-local who was voted in Migori by Luos yet he is a Somali.





The fiery Senator further told Junet to go to hell with his tribal remarks.





However, Murkomen was called out by a Kenyan on Twitter for being a hypocrite and reminded that he is also a tribal bigot.





He was reminded by a staff from Moi University how he stormed the institution accompanied by other tribal Kalenjin leaders to eject Professor Laban Ayiro when he was about to be named the institution’s Vice Chancellor because of his ethnicity.





See how Murkomen was “massacred” on twitter.









