Tuesday, February 4, 2020 - Former President Daniel Arap Moi died peacefully surrounded by his family according to his son and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.





While addressing the press from Nairobi Hospital where his father passed on, Gideon said:





"I take this opportunity to tell my fellow Kenyans that Mzee passed on this morning at 5:20 am. He passed away peacefully, I was by his side,"





"As a family, we have accepted and mine is to give my heartfelt gratitude to all Kenyans and non-Kenyans for all the prayers and thoughts that they've been giving to Mzee and our family.





“Thank you all and may God bless you," Gideon stated.





Mzee Moi’s long-serving press secretary, Lee Njiru also addressed the media stating that the late president’s health declined sharply in the last three years due to old age.





"For the last three years, I have watched Moi come from a very strong person to sharp decline in his health due to age.





"He went from using a walking stick to a wheelchair and from there it was a steady decline.





“There was no need to disclose all these details but it was worrying. Remember that he was admitted in hospital in October 2019 and he has never left the hospital since then," Mr. Njiru stated.





President Uhuru has ordered the Late Mzee Moi be accorded a State Funeral, with all appropriate Civilian and Full Military Honours being rendered and observed.



