Thursday February 13, 2020 - Baringo Senator Gideon Moi was officially endorsed by elders and family members to take over the mantle of political leadership from his late father and Kenya's second President Daniel arap Moi.





The last born son of Moi was handed the baton of leadership by his elder brother, Raymond Moi, shortly after the burial ceremony of their late father.





The handing over ceremony was greeted by celebrations and cheers from the mourners who had attended Moi’s burial.





The move now spells doom for Deputy President William Ruto who has been struggling to take control of Rift Valley as he prepares to make his first stab at the Presidency in 2022.





Gideon, who also has eyes for the 2022 Presidency, who will now have to battle Ruto for the control of the vote-rich Rift Valley and the eventual Presidential race in 2022.





