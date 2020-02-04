Tuesday February 4, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered a thorough investigation to unearth the cause of a stampede in Kakamega Primary School, Kakamega County that left 14 pupils dead on Monday.





The president further expressed his hope for a quick recovery of the 38 pupils who sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Kakamega County Referral Hospital.





"President Uhuru Kenyatta last evening sent a message of comfort to the families of the children who lost their lives following a stampede at Kakamega Primary School.”





"The president wished the injured children quick recovery and ordered for a thorough investigation to establish the cause of the unfortunate incident," a statement from State House read.





The stampede took place moments after the final bell indicating the end of the school-day rang.





Reports indicated that some pupils fell on a section of a staircase at the school and were ran over by more students running out.





Whatever triggered the stampede is yet to be established, with Kakamega Central Police Commander David Kabena promising to get to the bottom of the matter.





While others claimed the pupils were simply in a rush to get home, a report by Citizen TV alleged that a teacher was caning some pupils causing other pupils to hurriedly scamper away, sparking the stampede on the staircase.





Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha condoled with the affected families as he dispatched Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang to Kakamega to follow up on the matter.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



