Tuesday, February 4, 2020 - Kenya's retired President Daniel Arap Moi is dead.





Mzee Moi died at the Nairobi Hospital on Monday night, according to his long-serving press secretary Lee Njiru.





He had been in and out of hospital in the past years.





Speaking on his death, Mr. Njiru revealed that the past week has been tough for the man who ruled Kenya for 24 years.





"For the last three years I have watched Moi come from a very strong person to sharp decline in his health due to age. Let me clarify that Moi is not 96 years as is being stated he is actually 102 or 103 years. He told me countless times not to pay attention to the age on his ID.



