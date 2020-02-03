Tuesday, February 4, 2020- Kenya's retired President Daniel Arap Moi is dead.
Mzee Moi died at the Nairobi Hospital on Monday night, according to his long-serving press secretary Lee Njiru.
He had been in and out of hospital in the past years.
Speaking on his death, Mr. Njiru revealed that the past week has been tough for the man who ruled Kenya for 24 years.
"For the last three years I have watched Moi come from a very strong person to sharp decline in his health due to age. Let me clarify that Moi is not 96 years as is being stated he is actually 102 or 103 years. He told me countless times not to pay attention to the age on his ID.
"He went from using a walking stick to a wheelchair and from there it was a steady decline. There was no need to disclose all these details but it was worrying. Remember that he was admitted in hospital in October 2019 and he has never left the hospital since then.
President Uhuru issued the proclamation announcing his death and also sent condolences to the family.
“It is with profound sadness and sorrow that I announce the passing of a Great African Statesman, H.E Daniel Toroitich arap Moi, the second president of the Republic of Kenya,”
President Kenyatta said in the Proclamation, “the former president passed on at the Nairobi Hospital on the early morning of 4th February 2020, in the presence of his family.”
