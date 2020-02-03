Monday, February 3, 2020 - Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, has explained how he made his billions to be among the richest politicians in Kenya.





In an interview on K24’s Punchline on Sunday, Kabogo dismissed claims that he made his money from drug-trafficking.





The former Kiambu County boss said he has never engaged himself in drug trafficking claims and contended that his money was made in a clean manner.





Kabogo told the program’s host Anne Kiguta that he made his money in the 1990s by selling imported cars.





“I made my money in the 1990s.”





“I used to sell cars.”





“My last shipment was over 100 cars from Japan.”





“If you are making Sh100,000 on one car, how much is that!" Kabogo said.





Kabogo also went on to divulge that he used to supply goods to the now collapsed Nakumatt Supermarket.





He also revealed that he owns buildings in Kiambu that generate income for him.

"I used to supply Nakumatt with goods but I was not a shareholder.”





“It is good for people to think I am fabulously wealthy.”





“If you go to Kiambu, people look at a building and say this one is Kabogo's," he said.



