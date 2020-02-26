



Wednesday February 26, 2020 - Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has emerged from the woods and made a loud statement after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko threw in the towel and surrendered the running of Nairobi County to President Uhuru Kenyatta.





In a statement posted on the former governor's Facebook page, Kidero, who has steered clear from the public limelight for some time now , stated; "Running Nairobi is not a walk in the park."









Kidero further attached a video of the day he conceded to his defeat and told Sonko of the challenges in the county.





Earlier, Sonko and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa in concurrence with President Uhuru Kenyatta signed an agreement in which functions of the Nairobi County Government were handed to the National Government, pursuant to Article 187 of the Constitution.





A statement sent to newsrooms stated that the move would enable a breakthrough in the running of county services that had ground to a halt.



