Monday, February 3, 2020 - It is nearly four years since media personality, Terryanne Chebet, was summarily laid off from Citizen TV but she has continued to secure well-paying jobs.





The mother of two and Metropol TV General Manager, has landed yet another lucrative job after she was appointed the patron for Pan African Business Women’s Association (PABWA) in South Africa.





Taking to Twitter, an elated Chebet wrote:





“What an incredible honor to be appointed yesterday as a patron for the new @pabwa_afcfta (Pan African Business Women’s Association).





“This association seeks to enable African women in business to optimize opportunities within the continental Free Trade Agreement,” TerryAnne wrote.





Her new role was unveiled at an event by the organisation in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday, February 1st, 2020.





“The borders are falling, our businesses should now look to scale outside our borders, no matter what size your business is! Truly, the future is Female, and the Future is African,” she added.





Some time back, Terryanne opened up on how being fired from Citizen TV at her prime affected her.





“The dip that I had when I lost my job could have been a moment of despair.”





“You know like so what next?”





“I was at my prime.”





“I had done a good job, it happened and it had to happen,” she said.





“When I look back I’m like it was necessary because there were some lessons that I needed to learn and if that didn’t happen I wouldn’t be where I am today.”





“In retrospect, it was necessary even though I was in so much pain,” she added.



