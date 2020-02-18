Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - Former Auntie Boss actress Nyce Wanjeri has moved on barely a year after she parted ways with her husband of nine years, Titus Waigithomo.





The mother of one caught her fans by surprise after she shared her loved up photos with the new guy on social media on Valentine’s Day.





While she did not divulge more information about the guy, we have established that he is a member of the popular Halisi Band.





The Award-winning actress walked out of her marriage of nine years with Radio host Titus Wagithomo sometimes last year citing disrespect.





Check out the photos below.



















