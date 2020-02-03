Monday, February 3, 2020 - A few years ago, shocking photos of randy couples misbehaving at Kakamega’s Muliro Gardens went viral on social media.





The thirsty men and horny women converted benches in the famous garden into a bed and proceeded to have sex with wild abandon.





Public uproar forced authorities to send guards to the park while church leaders ‘cleansed’ the scene with prayers.





These photos of a crazy couple getting cozy in a park have brought back memories of Muliro Gardens.

The photos show the couple behaving like horny teenagers and most people are wondering why a grown man and woman can stoop this low.





See the photos below.







