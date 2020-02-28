Friday February 28, 2020 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s recent decision to sack acting County Secretary, Leboo ole Morintat, and replace him with a close ally was the last straw that broke the camel’s back.





The Governor, who is barred from accessing his office due to a pending corruption case, was seen as seeking to stamp his authority at City Hall by packing the place with loyalists.





A source privy to events leading to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision to have the National Government take over control of key City Hall functions, said the Head of State was furious that Sonko’s move could destabilise the County and hinder service delivery.





His lack of appointing a Deputy for years after Polycap Igathe resigned also contributed to Uhuru taking over the county.





“Without a substantive Deputy who could supervise the Cabinet it means the county was exposed.”





The only official remaining to oversee the County bureaucracy was the County Secretary.





“His removal and replacement with a person in acting capacity meant that Nairobi was left with no government,” said the State House insider.





Morintat was replaced by Justus Kadhenge in acting capacity awaiting vetting and approval by the County Assembly.





According to the source who requested anonymity, one of the President’s advisers had broached the idea of dissolving the County but it was resolved the process was long and could be challenged in court.





“The end game of the President’s move is to hand over the management of the City County to the Nairobi Regeneration Team which he appointed in 2018.”





“It is the President’s thinking that Governor Sonko was out of his depth,” said the source.



